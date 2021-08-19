The YouTube channel “Maximum Fury” conducted a technical test of the new Cyberpunk add-on called “Phantom Liberty” on an older AMD hardware system, testing it separately on Linux and Windows 11. The Linux system, specifically the Fedora distribution called Nobara, performed significantly better, delivering 31% more frames compared to Windows 11.
The hardware used for testing included an Asrock B550 motherboard with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600 CPU and an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU from the first RDNA generation, along with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM. The CPU, RAM, and GPU were overclocked, and the system utilized undervolting to save energy costs.
When testing the game at 1080p resolution with high textures, the Linux system achieved an average of 63.72 frames per second (fps), while Windows 11 managed only 48.55 fps. This suggests that the game should run noticeably smoother on the Linux system.
- Readme.txt1•8 hours ago
@cron Oh wait what is feddit a alternative network federated or just a alternative reddit client ?
- @cronOP1•7 hours ago
Just another lemmy instance. Due to the similarity with reddit, many lemmy instances are called feddit, e.g. feddit.de, feddit.co.uk and feddit.se
- IDDQD1•11 hours ago
@cron @sebsauvage Les commentaires sont plus intéressants que le post pour le coup. Beaucoup de points à éclaircir pour comprendre ce résultat de ce test que je n’arrive d’ailleurs pas à trouver. Mais il est fort probable que quelque chose n’est pas calculé/rendered sur Linux.
- Manolo1•9 hours ago
@Ozwel @cron @sebsauvage J’ai fais ma 1ere partie sur le GeForce now, ce n’est pas vraiment représentatif d’un Windows local mais sous linux le jeu semble être au moins aussi beau et fluide sur mon PC actuel avec Manjaro comme O.S et les pilotes open source Mesa pour ma Radeon 6650XT. Tout ça sans les désagréments du cloud gaming.
- IllecorsEnglish6•2 days ago
There’s no such thing as magic. Some computation is absolutely getting skipped.
- @apt_install_coffee@lemmy.ml11•2 days ago
Sure, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing; if the Linux version is missing useful output that would be bad, but if the DX to Vulkan translation ironed out a performance regression, or the scheduler works better in this scenario, or filesystem access had issues with NTFS it could also cause performance differences in Linux favour.
- @flakusha@beehaw.orgEnglish2•1 day ago
NTFS is pretty outdated, btw
- IllecorsEnglish1•1 day ago
I guess I agree, but because the title felt a lot like a youtube channel clickbait promo, I bit. In an opposite way.
- @naeap@sopuli.xyz3•1 day ago
Yeah, that’s usually called optimization ;-)
Also don’t know how much stuff runs in the background on W11, maybe there is now more stuff needing memory and CPU time
- IllecorsEnglish1•1 day ago
No, that is not what optimisation is.
- @naeap@sopuli.xyz3•1 day ago
Was meant with tongue in cheek - at least that was meant with the smiley
But still, could very much think of some hungry background processes. I’m just guessing, as I don’t run Win11 anywhere
- @greyjedi@lemmy.world38•2 days ago
What are the chances that it’s just not rendering something due to the DX12 to Vulkan translation?
- Rustmilian11•2 days ago
Possible, but looking through the footage it seems everything is being rendered as expected.
- rush8•2 days ago
It won’t just not render something. DXVK is already a finished thing in that regard. Complete enough that Intel uses it for legacy DirectX support in their ARC GPUs even.
- @Hero@lemmy.world5•2 days ago
DXVK doesn’t support DX12 and wouldn’t be used here.
- rush3•2 days ago
For that Theres VKD3D :P
Also, I specifically said legacy DirectX because the support DX11 and DX12 natively.
- @MooseBoys@lemmy.world7•2 days ago
It’s entirely possible that the translation layer will alter timing to expose a race condition such that something doesn’t render.
- @hperrin@lemmy.world32•2 days ago
That may be true, but that’s only because Linux is better than Windows.
- Wrench Wizard14•2 days ago
Haha, what a crazy coincidence! I had the original cyberpunk last year on windows 10. It was glitchy as hell but ran semi decent on my hardware.
Deleted it, and last night just installed phantom liberty.
Ngl, the gameplay and feel is so far 10x better than it was before the update. It’s actually complete now and if you hated it before I’d honestly recommend another try as so far I’m actually sort of enjoying the gameplay whereas I hated it before and only played for the story.
Anyway, my issue is that with all of the updates it’s not running anywhere near as nice as it was before. I’m having to run it on the lowest resolution with every graphic option disabled which stinks because with the gameplay being fixed somewhat I’d really like to enjoy it graphically as well.
I’ve installed Ubuntu dual boot on my ssd before and can do that again but any tips? I wouldn’t know about where to even get phantom liberty on fedora or how to install it?
- @asexualchangeling@lemmy.ml2•2 days ago
What did you play it on before? If steam you just have to change a dropdown and it should just work
If gog or something else you should just add it to steam as a non steam game and change a drop down and it should just work
- Wrench Wizard2•2 days ago
I can definitely add it to steam as a non steam game but which drop-down? Would be awesome if this worked, thank you!
Oh and I played it exactly how I’m playing it now but not on steam, heck idk I just have a cyberpunk icon I click to open it on win11, I don’t open it with steam or anything but will try for the dropdown
- @asexualchangeling@lemmy.ml5•2 days ago
In the games properties under compatibility first you click a check box that says “force the use of a specific steam play compatibility tool” and then in the drop down below that select proton experimental
Oh! You’re talking about getting it to work on Linux sorry I was so confused. So I can use the same cyberpunk setup.exe on Linux or do I have to download a different one? This is great news didn’t realize it would be so simple
- @asexualchangeling@lemmy.ml1•1 day ago
Yes, you can use windows installers on linux, Lutris and bottles provide different UIs for that, some prefer one or the other
There’s also heroic launcher (even for windows iirc) for an alternate launcher for Epic games (amung others)
Personally what I tend to do is use one of those for installation, and run it through steam to play it, there are other ways, but I like the Steam UI and controller customization
Also if you are considering fedora and you want to try it for gaming, I just want to recommend nobara, it’s basically Fedora just with some modifications for gaming
- @asexualchangeling@lemmy.ml2•2 days ago
It occurs to me that if you aren’t installing it through steam it might be slightly more effort becouse you can’t use a windows installer without something to run the .exe, steam should work for that too, but so would something like bottles or Lutris
Not sure we’re on the same page, I have installed it and it runs, just not as smoothly as it did before.
But you’re talking about something having to run in the background to emulate steam since I’ve installed from elsewhere, correct?
How could I use bottles or lutris?
- @asexualchangeling@lemmy.ml1•1 day ago
I wasn’t sure how you were installing it, if you were using something like a gog installer lutris for example could handle the installation for you, but sense you have it installed that’s irrelevant
steam runs natively on linux though so no you wouldn’t have to emulate it or anything
Without knowing more I’m not sure about the prefomance though, and I’m not an expert, but if you are dual booting it might have something to do with the file system you are using, I’ve not messed with dual booting before so I can’t be sure, and I wouldn’t know how to fix it either
I’m sorry, I’ve been confusing myself in the comments haha thought you were advising about how to get the windows version to run better now realize we’re on Linux sorry!
So lutris is for running windows .exe on Linux! Good to know, and no I’m not dual booting yet just windows 11 just considering install Ubuntu/fedora or something to dual boot with and running cyberpunk from it instead of win11, or just going back to win10 and seeing if it helps
- @NBJack@reddthat.com31•3 days ago
Windows 11 is trash. Microsoft kept boasting it was “faster” than 10, but it is (unsurprisingly?) heavy in some weird areas, including a less snappy start menu, more telemetry, invasive integration with their software, you name it. Tried one machine in my collection to try it via an upgrade (a Microsoft Surface Pro 6), and the performance was so bad I ended up going back to Windows 10. Multi-second lag just to get to the program shortcuts is a really bad sign.
- @clanginator@lemmy.world2•2 days ago
Strange, I’ve had the opposite experience. I remember early on 11 was really bad and buggy in general so I waited to move my main install, but it’s been fantastic for me on laptop and desktop.
Granted, I’m very particular about my Windows installs and know how to clean everything up pretty well, so I have no idea how out of box experience compares, but at least with how I use it, 11 has been fantastic, performance has been much more consistent, I don’t need to reboot as often, and it lasted way longer before I felt the need for a fresh install than any of my 10 installations.
I still have certain things I’m not able to entirely fix that bug me (still searching for a way to remove the stupid Office 365 ad from the settings homepage) that weren’t in Windows 10, but the settings in 11 are overall SO much better, window snapping is way better, explorer is way better, HDR support is way better, multi-monitor support is better, default apps in general are better, it’s becoming easier to remove built-in apps you don’t want, and just a whole bunch of small QOL changes and updated, more consistent styling, it’s just a much nicer OS to use at this point.
If you haven’t tried it yet, Tiny11 23H2 just came out, and while there’s still some stuff I fixed after installation, it does an excellent job of trimming most of the fat off Win11 without sacrificing usability. You can use Windows update like normal (and you’ll have to update after install) but it may be worth another try if you haven’t tried 11 recently. IMO it’s a really nice upgrade over 10 if you can fix all the little annoyances like the new right-click and such. (BloatyNosy on GitHub is what I use post-install, in addition to a few powershell commands and such)
- Wrench Wizard1•2 days ago
Damn, you know what? I actually sort of liked windows 11 when I had it on an empty SSD but now that I’ve added all my software I’ve noticed it’s much less snappy than win10 was.
Now I’m thinking of down(upgrading) back to windows 10 but Feel like it’s going to be a hassle. I’m not as tech savvy as I used to be and can’t even recall how to go back to win10 without just installing it fresh
- @sounddrill@lemmy.antemeridiem.xyzEnglish25•2 days ago
Casual vulkan W?
- @Honytawk@lemmy.zip1•1 day ago
Ah yes, testing on a single hardware configuration with single settings. Must mean it is true for every other setup, right? How about an Nvidia setup next?
Also, the game runs on Proton, not native. So some computations are skipped by default. It is literally running faster because it has to do less in game.
You can also bet they had both the Windows Game Bar and AMD Radeon capturing the game at the same time without disabling either or both.
This seems like a nice fluff piece to make Linux seem better at gaming than it actually is. I’m all for Linux, but not when it is a biased piece like this.
Apple, meet orange.
- @cronOP1•1 day ago
Yes, this is just one (interesting) sample, not a general benchmark with dozens oft configurations
- HuddaBudda157•3 days ago
A 30% increase in performance just might get gamers to switch over to the new operating system.
Hell that is the difference between a better graphics card for some people. It’s like getting a free overclock, just for going outside your comfort zone.
- Yote.zipEnglish117•3 days ago
This is a rare and extreme case, which is probably caused by some sort of fluke in the testing method or due to a bug in the game that Linux is handling better. Usually gaming on Linux is like ~5-10% slower for GPU-bound games.
- @Zeth0s@lemmy.world40•3 days ago
This is likely going to change as software support for gaming on Linux improves.
If you consider real high performance computing, with well optimized libraries that can properly use the hardware (including GPUs), 50 % difference between windows and Linux is not really surprising. This is the reason 100% of real high performance computing is done on Linux. It is a better OS for raw performances than windows. For some tasks we are easily talking over twice the performances. It is not always the case, but not surprising at all.
The differences clearly depend on the actual low level implementation of the code. But in general the current situation in gaming, with windows that competes with Linux on raw performances, is only due to lack of software support for gaming on Linux. As this is changing over time, we’ll see games performances greatly improve in Linux. Hopefully until the physiological surpass of windows performances.
Currently most of gaming support on Linux is done via some kind of translation layer, that has itself an overhead. It means that the real linux performance would be even better than in all these benchmarks, if it was really possible to compare 1:1 Windows and Linux with native, well optimized code.
- @MonkderZweite@feddit.ch10•3 days ago
Usually gaming on Linux is like ~5-10% slower for GPU-bound games.
Or faster. Depends heavily on the game. Some things wine + dxvk does better.
- @Natanael@slrpnk.net9•2 days ago
It’s not rare for games to be a few % faster, as long as they’re using features that are well supported in Linux. If the bottleneck is something that needs heavier emulation because the native implementation isn’t available or good enough then yeah you’ll see slowdowns.
- @dark_stang@beehaw.orgEnglish31•3 days ago
This is probably more common than you’d think, at least in my anecdotal experience. Converting directx commands to vulkan commands, especially for AMD GPUs, can result in better and more consistent performance on Linux.
- Yote.zipEnglish12•3 days ago
Do you have any numbers or examples of games? I know that it’s generally the case that DX9 games often have greater performance through DXVK, but DX11 and DX12 should usually be a little bit slower. Also, CPU-bound games are often faster on Linux in my experience, but it’s rare for games to be CPU-bound (MMOs etc).
Additionally, OpenGL and Vulkan should be faster on Linux (Native or WINE+OpenGL/Vulkan), but I don’t have as much experience with them.
Edit: I found this video which has a few standout games where Linux pulls ahead even on DX11/DX12. Hopefully that’s a sign of future trends.
- @Lesrid@lemm.ee5•3 days ago
There was a tweet before the recent Cyberpunk update that essentially said “expect very high CPU utilization as we now use the whole CPU” which I thought just meant they dropped the ball somewhere.
- @dark_stang@beehaw.orgEnglish4•3 days ago
I haven’t done extensive testing on this as I’m just some dude. It’s been a long time since I’ve had windows running on anything, but the three that I remember are:
- Fallout 76 - frame rate was about the same iirc. But way better input response and it didn’t crash in Linux like it did in Windows. Unsure if there were driver issues in Windows or what.
- Borderlands 3 had a better frame rate and more stable frame pacing. But at the cost of increased loading screen time.
- Sins of a Solar Empire Rebellion, probably a CPU bound issue with all the individual units flying around. But it ran way smoother on Linux for me than Windows, no juttering when zooming around the map or when a buttload of carriers show up.
- @batmangrundies@lemmy.world10•3 days ago
Yeah.
I’m personally lucky that my fav titles are CPU hogs, like ARMA 3 and X4: Foundations. Both run better under Linux.
Cyberpunk runs great too, I’m sure once we eventually get the updated drivers for NVIDIA we’ll get Ray Recon too.
- @Whom@beehaw.orgEnglish10•3 days ago
Sometimes there are also unimplemented/broken features on Linux which people don’t notice and save frames. Legit performance improvements over Windows do happen (especially on memory and cpu-limited systems) but I’d be skeptical of any particularly huge ones.
- snooggums4•3 days ago
I kind of expect a patch for Windows that addresses the reason it is slower there now that they know there is a difference.
- @OtakuAltair@lemm.eeEnglish2•3 days ago
On Nobara OS, I haven’t noticed any performance dip coming from windows.
Linux Experiment on youtube found it performs ~5% better overall in games than Fedora, so that’s probably why.
- @cronOP29•3 days ago
This is just one game with one particular graphics card, this might not be the same for example with nvidia cards.
- conciselyverbose8•3 days ago
I’d be surprised if it is.
I can’t see anything but something hinky with driver overhead mattering this much.
- @Kodemystic@lemmy.kodemystic.dev4•2 days ago
Is there a Linux distro specifically optimized for gaming?
- @Natanael@slrpnk.net5•2 days ago
SteamOS technically, but you probably don’t want it on a regular computer.
- arefx2•2 days ago
SteamOS is perfect on the deck. Honestly it’s probably fine on a PC if all you do is game and browse Firefox. Obviously some games won’t run in Linux.
- @Rykzon@discuss.tchncs.de4•2 days ago
Nobara is great, based on fedora so very stable and fairly up to date with many built in gaming features and no after install setup required to get gaming. https://nobaraproject.org/
Running it for over a year now on my gaming rig and very happy
- rush2•2 days ago
Nobara and Pop!_OS do well in this regard.
- @ColeSloth@discuss.tchncs.de7•3 days ago
30 percent of real improvement is one hell of an overclock…
- @acastcandream@beehaw.org5•3 days ago
Yeah but it still upsets me that “Fedora” exists lol. The name, that is.
- @Ado@lemmy.world-1•3 days ago
Lol
- @sock@lemmy.world-12•2 days ago
linux users still coping
nobody likes linux yall are chatting in an echo chamber. lemmy feels like a comp sci major college party lol
- AverageDood :sanic: :blobHaj:5•2 days ago
And yet, Steam hardware survey shows Linux growing almost every month. By little, yes, but still growing almost every month, with Valve and Steam themselves betting more on Linux than on Windows and the Steam Deck being a thing.
If Lemmy feels like a computer science party, tell ya what: feel free to join us, everyone’s welcome. Just don’t claim “cope and seethe” when there’s actual growth here
- @sock@lemmy.world-4•2 days ago
it grew from 1% to 1.5% as a result of steam deck release? or what growth.
ive been to enough compsci parties im not abouta indulge in pseudocode on a whiteboard thank you very much.
- kadu62•3 days ago
Too bad on Linux you can’t use frame generation and DLSS ray reconstruction.
After trying this specific game with full path tracing and ray reconstruction, I don’t think I’ll ever see normal rasterization or ray tracing with the same eyes again.
I was looking at a decorative plastic table, one of these assets you’d simply ignore on any other game, under sunlight occluded by some smoke and Jesus… I was never this impressed with game graphics before, but I am now. I felt like I was playing a movie, not a game.
- rush4•2 days ago
DLSS is a matter of Nvidia’s sub-par driver support. FSR2 (and soon FSR3, which does frame gen.) works, ironically even on Nvidia GPUs :P
- kadu2•2 days ago
There’s a gigantic difference between FSR 2/3 and DLSS. But yes, it is a driver limitation.
However, the cause doesn’t matter for the end user. What matters is the feature being available or not. Currently, it is not.
- rush1•2 days ago
I only took FSR3 for reference because it’ll support one of the things you outlined xP
- Kaldo17•3 days ago
Wait, DLSS doesn’t work on Linux at all? That’s a pretty big thing to gloss over whenever someone is talking about linux gaming and how comparable it is to windows nowadays. I doubt I’d be able to get anything remotely close to a stable framerate on cyberpunk2077 without it, and same goes for other newer games like dying light 2 or starfield!
- kadu46•3 days ago
DLSS works. It took a while longer than Windows, but Nvidia themselves actually provide Wine-compatible DLL files. Also, there’s a native way to implement DLSS for Linux which, I kid you not, zero games so far are using. The Windows version works fine though.
But DLSS Frame Generation and Ray Reconstruction do not work, and there are zero workarounds.
- Kaldo16•3 days ago
Oh, so he’s just talking about DLSS3 features, gotchya. I thought DLSS 1 performance improvements are also frame generation but I see now thats different
- deadcream7•3 days ago
DLSS is upscaler. Game is rendered at lower resolution and then image is upscaled in a bit smarter way than simple “stretching”.
- kadu6•3 days ago
More precisely, DLSS is a set of models that use AI to interpolate an image. This interpolation can take many different forms:
Interpolation can be used to take a lower resolution image and upscale it, which is the main feature of DLSS.
You can also use DLSS to take a high resolution image and scale it down, with less artifacts, as a type of antialiasing. This is DLDSR.
You can also use it to take information from an image, combined with motion data, and interpolate how blocks of pixels might change into a new frame. This allows you to generate intermediary frames. This is Frame Generation.
You can also take a very noisy image, composed of discrete dots, and interpolate how neighboring pixels should look. This is Ray Reconstruction.
- arefx2•2 days ago
Aren’t frame generation and ray reconstruction new? I’m sure they’ll work one day, although I’m not a big Linux head I only use steamos on the deck I just see a lot of Linux posts on Lemmy so here I am lol.
- kadu2•2 days ago
They’re new, yes. Though the folks at Proton already confirmed they’ll provide no workaround to support it, Nvidia needs to build the Linux drivers with official support. We don’t know if they’ll do that and when.
- @lupec@lemm.ee11•3 days ago
Plain DLSS definitely works, I’m guessing they mean that specific reconstruction feature. I’m sure it’ll be implemented eventually if it’s possible at all though.
Side note, a kind of related feature that is missing for sure from the Linux drivers is DLDSR, and plain DSR for that matter. As a heavy user of both, it’s a bit of a personal deal breaker.
- fazo966•3 days ago
DLSS works fine on Linux, but I don’t know about frame generation and ray reconstruction specifically. It could be those two don’t work yet.
- @Psythik@lemm.ee-6•3 days ago
Also no HDR, either (not supported by the OS). You’re not getting the full Cyberpunk experience without HDR and Ray Reconstruction. But I suppose that people with an older PC and monitor would benefit by switching to Linux.
- @ReakDuck@lemmy.ml24•3 days ago
Gamescope allows the usage of HDR
- @Batbro@sh.itjust.works6•3 days ago
I recently tried but can’t get the tone mapping right in gamescope, any tips?
- @Natanael@slrpnk.net3•2 days ago
HDR on Linux is definitely a thing, KDE supports it
- @PraiseTheSoup@lemm.ee-11•3 days ago
I already got the full cyberpunk experience 3 years ago, and it was terrible. Making the game prettier doesn’t make it any less of a joke.
- @Psythik@lemm.ee4•3 days ago
I used to say things like this too, but then I played 2.0.
Surprisingly it’s a proper game now. They turned the game into GTA in the future, and that’s a good thing. Also the perk system was completely overhauled, and weapons rebalanced so that you actually have to do more than just grab whatever has the highest DPS.
The story’s the same, but everything else is completely different. Give it another chance.
- @PraiseTheSoup@lemm.ee-3•2 days ago
I’ve tried it. It absolutely is not “GTA in the future”. It’s just as shallow as it was at launch.
- @Lojcs@lemm.ee55•3 days ago
5600
“Older”
- @agent_flounder@lemmy.oneEnglish27•3 days ago
Ha that hit hard. This is basically the system I just upgraded to. Well at least it’ll run the game well.
- Lutz9•3 days ago
It’s the exact same system I upgraded to a couple months ago except I got 5700 x3d. This system slaps bro I love it.
- @______@lemm.ee10•3 days ago
There isn’t a single piece of software that I use that makes me think I should upgrade my 5600. Not a single game fully utilizes it (on 1440p res)
Older hardware is fine.
- @Pantrygheist@programming.dev14•3 days ago
Me with my i7 2600 playing with oblivion level graphics: yeah, older hw is just fine
- @______@lemm.ee2•3 days ago
I mean… is that what you want ?
- @jerkface@lemmy.caEnglish5•3 days ago
cries in
.blend
- I'm Hiding 🇦🇺3•2 days ago
Don’t mind me and my ThinkPad X220.
Modern computers cost too damn much
- @Schmuppes@lemmy.world4•3 days ago
I was thinking “Let it be Vega. I might give that shitty game a second chance.”
- @wreleven@lemmy.caEnglish34•3 days ago
Thanks Stadia. No wonder it performed so well.
- @alekwithak@lemmy.world7•3 days ago
I miss it :'(
- @citrusface@lemmy.worldEnglish6•3 days ago
Me too…
- euphoric.cat29•3 days ago
had the same results, now this. 60fps on windows, about 85 on linux.
- @SailorMoss@sh.itjust.works3•3 days ago
Were you using the same distro?
- euphoric.cat10•3 days ago
no I’m using arch btw
- @zingo@lemmy.ca2•2 days ago
Btw!
- @Jax@sh.itjust.works2•3 days ago
Bls answer sailormoss
- Mindlight10•3 days ago
It’s a well known fact that every second major release of Windows is crap.
- Windows 95 was not the best.
- Windows 95OSR2 was the one you wanted.
- Windows 98 sucked.
- Windows 98 2nd ed. worked as the former should have.
- Windows 2000 was great but had no support for running games.
- XP solved that and made people leave Windows 98 (I deliberately left out the clusterf… Windows ME.).
- Windows Vista sucked balls.
- Windows 7 was what Vista should have been.
- Windows 8? Metro on phones, yes! On desktop? No no no.
- Windows 10 got Microsoft back on track again.
I thought the new upgrade scheme (2 editions per year) Microsoft introduced with Windows 10 would be like “every second release will suck” but it started to look like Microsoft were able to break the curse…
…and then Windows 11 happened.
- @spudwart@spudwart.comEnglish6•2 days ago
casusally skipping millenium edition because most people opted to buy windows 2000, the enterprise server os instead.
Windows 2000 couldn’t run games because it was based on Windows NT and the NT Kernel. ME was still based on DOS. XP frankensteined the NT Kernel and DOS to somehow make the most stable, longest running and best windows ever.
And 20 years later they’re bleeding marketshare.
- @Aceticon@lemmy.world4•2 days ago
Windows 2000 could run games (I should know: I kept being a gamer whilst using it for years) but in the early days with so many games designed for DOS that required direct low level access it was a problem. If I remember it correct one had to boot in DOS mode for those.
Eventually with DirectX that stopped being a problem (plus, again if I remember it correctly, OpenGL also became compatible with it).